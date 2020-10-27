S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Sunday, September 13th. CSFB assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of SCPPF opened at $5.27 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

