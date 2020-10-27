Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Shares Bought by Rikoon Group LLC

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. FMR LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,846,000 after buying an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at about $24,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,842,000 after buying an additional 460,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,339.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 345,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 331,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

