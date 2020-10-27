SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €115.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €97.50 ($114.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12-month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €132.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €124.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

