Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.40 by Kepler Capital Markets

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) received a €6.40 ($7.53) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.17 ($8.43).

Shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) stock opened at €5.58 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €5.65 and its 200-day moving average is €6.21. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69).

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

