Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.14. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

