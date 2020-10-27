Schwab Charitable Fund Invests $269,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.90 and a 200 day moving average of $256.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

