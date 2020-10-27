Scotiabank Boosts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, June 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $760.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$1.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.75, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.99%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.