Scotiabank Lowers Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) (TSE:CFX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.60.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$4.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $300.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.52. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.67.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (CFX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.