Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Raised to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on STX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of STX opened at $48.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

