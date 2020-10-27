Sealed Air (SEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Sealed Air has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.85-2.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.85-2.95 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sealed Air to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

