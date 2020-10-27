SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 2.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. Insiders have sold a total of 56,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

