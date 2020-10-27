Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

SIGI opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.