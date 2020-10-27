Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,397 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total transaction of $10,983,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $142.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

