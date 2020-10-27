Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,353 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $711.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a PEG ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $709.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.05.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.