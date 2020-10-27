Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 23,048 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,048 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

MPC stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

