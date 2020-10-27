Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 395 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 43.6% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 117,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $115.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.44. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.73.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

