Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,227 Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomura by 79.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nomura by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NMR opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

