Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $711.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.05.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock worth $14,639,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.