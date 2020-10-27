Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

