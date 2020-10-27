Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,312 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after buying an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,005,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,770,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,770,000 after acquiring an additional 221,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,869,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 31.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 639,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,480,000 after acquiring an additional 152,346 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $286.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day moving average of $265.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.38.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.