Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after buying an additional 1,870,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,350,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,229,000 after purchasing an additional 171,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after purchasing an additional 346,856 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

QCOM opened at $126.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $132.42. The stock has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

