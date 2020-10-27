Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 429 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20,533.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

