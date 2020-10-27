Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 55,977 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 146.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,892,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,043,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,224 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,288,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,666,000 after acquiring an additional 757,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,973,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

