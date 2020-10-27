Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 15,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. 140166 lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $340.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Trade Desk from $320.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $580.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $447.07.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.77, for a total transaction of $661,874.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,313,399.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,645 in the last three months. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $608.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.70. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $675.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

