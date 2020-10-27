Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after buying an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $293.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.25. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

