Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,449 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

CCI opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.00. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

