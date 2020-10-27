Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,183 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

