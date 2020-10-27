Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,854 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.