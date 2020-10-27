Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,273,520 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $732,729,000 after purchasing an additional 774,696 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.7% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Oracle by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 29,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $62.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.