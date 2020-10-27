Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 226,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 27,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.