Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $77,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $894,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

