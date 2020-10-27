Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Shares of WM opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.43.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

