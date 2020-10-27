Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lowe's Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.13.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day moving average is $139.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

