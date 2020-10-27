Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Sirius XM by 446.8% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 20,005 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 19.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 65,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Sirius XM by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIRI. BidaskClub raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

