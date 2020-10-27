Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

