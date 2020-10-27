Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Apollo Investment worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 25.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 238,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Apollo Investment by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Apollo Investment by 12.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Investment during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 14.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 302,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. Apollo Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 51.26%. Apollo Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AINV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

