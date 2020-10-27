Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

NYSE:EMN opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

