Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total value of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,336 shares of company stock worth $11,893,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $323.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.05. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The company has a market capitalization of $307.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

