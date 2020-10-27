Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 98.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 274.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 33.3% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

