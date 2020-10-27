Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VEA stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.