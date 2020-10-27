Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

