Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

