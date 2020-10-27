Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,927.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

