Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. Corteva has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $34.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

