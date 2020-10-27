Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,878 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of HD opened at $276.04 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

