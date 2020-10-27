Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $242.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.