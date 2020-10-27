Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Waste Management by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $567,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,555 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,609,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,329,000 after purchasing an additional 298,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waste Management by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after buying an additional 302,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Waste Management by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $113.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

