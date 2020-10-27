Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.9% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 66.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Shares of MDT opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $999,994.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

