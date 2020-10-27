Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, 140166 reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average is $67.54. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $91.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

