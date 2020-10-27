Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $245,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

